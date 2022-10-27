Winners Emerge in Intellectus Online Quiz Contest

Funmi Ogundare​

Winners have emerged at the maiden edition of ‘intellectus’ online quiz competition, aimed at developing and equipping Nigerian students with 21st century learning and skills accessibility.



It was organised by Your Study Path (YSP), a Lagos-based edtech company, in partnership with Liberty Pay.

The winner, Miss, Safiyyah Olajide, smiled home with a cash prize of N250,000,​ while the first and second runners-up, Adaolisa Anaemene and Kabirat Jimoh got a cash prize of N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.



The first edition of intellectus kicked-off with its first round on​ September, 17 on Your Study Path website: www.yourstudypath.com which recorded over 360 users access with over 60 subscribers as full users of every single resource, including class videos, question banks, forum discussions and mock examination sections.​



A total of 40 students participated in the intellectus first round online, with the top five students qualifying for the final round, held as a physical exam at YSP headquarters, in Lagos.

The​ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Your Study Path, Mr. Daniel Egunjobi expressed delight about the​ partnership between his organisation and Liberty Pay, saying that it has produced the first set of winners of the intellectus online quiz.

“We are indeed proud to announce the success of the first edition of the intellectus quiz competition, the second edition will be held beginning from December 11,​ to give room for many more Nigerian secondary school students to access modern day learning,” Egunjobi stated.



Managing Director of Liberty Pay, Oritsetimeyin Igbene, said it is part of the overall mission of the company to support innovative education.​



“As a digital payment solution institution passionate about bridging the divide in every economic sphere, Liberty Pay showed its commitment and dedication to the education system by ensuring the payments of the winning students the same day they were awarded.​



“This further strengthening its drive to bring financial liberty and freedom to people, by filling the payments void within the business sectors in areas with limited internet or reliable electricity ranging from nano-micro businesses to SMEs and personal finances.”



He explained that, “Liberty Pay, holding to its promise towards inclusive education, plans to extend free subscriptions to the first 100 students that register on the YSP platform, when it opens for registrations on the​ December 11, for the second edition. The intellectus quiz is free for all participants, both registrants and subscribers.”

Olajide, the winner​ thanked the organisers of the competition saying, “the fact that you’re using students’ intellectual abilities to create modern skills and wealth is very commendable because most people are investing in entertainment and not education. This initiative will encourage intelligent students to feel acknowledged and not left out.”