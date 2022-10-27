iFitness Promotes  Bike A Heart-Shape Campaign

In a bid to help Nigerians live happier and healthier lives, a leading fitness and wellness platform in Africa, iFitness, recently carried out a campaign tagged, ‘Bike-a-Heart-Shape-Route.

The ride event which was held in Abuja and Lagos respectively, witnessed cyclers from cycling clubs ride a mapped-out heart-shaped route, carrying banners with healthy heart messages and having predetermined publicity stops to educate and enlighten people.

Held in conjunction with Heart Foundation (NHF), the Chief Executive Officer, iFitness, Mr. Folusho Ogunwale, considered the exercise a worthy cause to pursue as this would be beneficial to millions of people.

“This reminds us that at least one day in a year, we all press the brakes and remember that there is something very important. The heart is perhaps the only organ in the body that you can feel and hear.

” It is the first and last sign of life. If that is the case, that suggests to us that this is not a joke”, Ogunwale noted.

He noted further that the biggest cause of cardiovascular disease was physical inactivity and harmful lifestyle, adding, “As we get busier, we also get lazier, the urban pressure creeps in and what is even alarming is that unlike when we were growing up, it was the older ones that got heart attacks and heart diseases but these days, people in their 20s and 30s are getting the heart attacks and heart diseases.

“That brings us to why we are being mindful and trying to spread the word as far as it can get. Maybe a few people will get this message today and because of that alone, they just pay a little more attention.

“You cannot tell how many people that will reexamine their life choices just because they heard this message and if it is just one person, I think we have done a good job”, he added.

One of the highlights of the press conference was the presentation of a Spinning Bike by the CEO of iFitness, to the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Mrs. Patience Olamide Ogunbiyi, Member, of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State officials.

As the founder of iFitness, Ogunwale has successfully led the brand to become Africa’s fastest-growing fitness brand. He founded iFitness in 2015 with the vision of helping people live happier and healthier lives.