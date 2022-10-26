Stop Misleading Rivers People, PDP Campaign Tells Wike

•Atiku to address commonwealth of nations meeting Thursday

•Releases presidential campaign details

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign spokesman for Rivers State, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, has advised the Governor Nyesom Wike of the state, to stop misleading the good people of the state through deliberate misinformation.

This is as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been scheduled to address a meeting of the Commonwealth of Nations in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Nwibubasa, a former commissioner in Wike’s administration, who responded to statements credited to Wike, gave his reply during the inauguration of the state gubernatorial campaign council.

He said it wasn’t correct for Wike to claim that Atiku did not reach out to him to send nominees from the state to the Presidential Campaign Council of the party.

Rather, he said it was the governor that denied Rivers people more representation in the campaign council by refusing to send in nominees.

“Again Rivers people will not be deceived or hoodwinked to support any other presidential candidate apart from Atiku Abubakar on the basis of Governor Wike’s twisted ‘state interest’.

“It is in public domain that no other presidential candidate has the interest of Rivers State at heart like Atiku Abubakar. Atiku’s businesses in the state have provided more jobs in Rivers State and trained over seven hundred thousand people in Rivers State in various skills and craft.

“His investments has created wealth and boosted the economy of the state. He is a friend of Rivers People, that’s the reason despite Governor Wike’s antagonism, he still appointed many very credible Rivers sons into his Presidential Campaign council.

“It is a great surprise and also of grave concern that Governor Wike openly declared our leaders, fathers and kinsmen ‘enemies of the state’ for their decision to support our Party’s Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

“Rivers people must recall that few months ago, the same ‘enemies of the state’ traversed the length and breath of this country risking their lives on land and in the air to help Governor Wike in his ill-fated Presidential bid.”

He explained that they gave their best. If their best could not push Wike through, should they also join him to destroy the party that made them, with Wike being the highest beneficiary?