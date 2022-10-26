  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

FG Inaugurates Committee to Review Foreign Missions Worldwide

Nigeria | 20 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated a 13-man presidential committee to review the number of the country’s diplomatic Missions worldwide and their level of chronic indebtedness.

The committee is headed by a retired Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibi.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha inaugurated the committee yesterday, in Abuja.

He said government set up the committee because many of their challenges were inflicting a dent on the nation’s integrity. 

“Therefore, the establishment and deliberate composition of this Presidential Committee will enable Mr. President tackle the root cause of the critical state of affairs of our Diplomatic Missions in particular and its impact on the image of Nigeria on the international arena in general,” Mustapha said.

The timeline of the committee is three- month and its terms of reference are to: determine the current number, categories of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions; subject matter desks worldwide and categorise their strategic importance and impact worldwide and make appropriate recommendations.

It is to also identify and categorise the revenue generation capacity of missions, causes and level of indebtedness.

It would in addition review the understanding and application of critical extant policies, guidelines, circulars, codes, regulations, financial management systems, statutes, among others across Nigeria’s missions with a view to minimising bottlenecks, misapplication and curbing infractions.

It would identify cost cutting measures and all other steps required to drastically reduce cost of running the country’s foreign missions and review all assets of Nigeria’s Foreign Missions with a view to document and assess their viability as well as give recommendations for sustainability.

Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, a Retired Permanent is the Vice Chairman of the committee.

Other members are the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Justice, Beatrice Edodamen Jedy-Agba; Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, Shehu Ibrahim; retired Permanent Secretary,  Ambassador Bulus Lolo; retired Permanent Secretary,  Alhaji Saheed K. Y. Adelakun and Ambassador Janet Olisa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Others are representatives of Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Auditor-General for the Federation,  Accountant General of the Federation,  Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Foreign Service Advisory Council, Federal Civil Service Commission and National Intelligence Agency.

