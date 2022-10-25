  • Monday, 24th October, 2022

Patoranking Selected to Perform at Qatar 2022

Sport | 18 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Nigeria’s reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking (real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie), has been selected along with DJ Aseel and Hassan Shakosh to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to kick off on November 20 in Qatar.

The multiple award winning Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter is the latest artist from the country to be selected to entertain the global viewing audience at the FIFA Fan Festival of the World Cup on November 28.

Aseel is on queue to play on December 2 while Shakosh is listed for December 12.

These three acts are joining the likes of Gims, Julian Marley and The Uprising and the Miami Band. Patoranking’s best loved song ‘Abule’ must have wooed him to the organisers of the mundial.

Despite the non-qualification of the Super Eagles for the first Mundial in the Middle East, Nigerian star act, Davido (David Adeleke) was selected amongst the artists from around the world that played the theme song of this edition. Davido featured prominently along with other top stars from around the world. Last month, the  video boomed through the electronic  scoreboard at the opening of the Lusail Stadium scheduled to host the final game of this edition on December 18.

D’banj was one of the musical acts that played at the opening ceremony of the first World Cup on African soil in 2010

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.