Oyebanji: My SSG, AG Appointed on Experience, Not Imposition

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti





Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday, presided over the swearing-in of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN), saying they were appointed based on their experiences, track records, and not by imposition from any quarters.

He charged the appointees to develop new socio-political skills and emotional intelligence to cope with the pressure associated with their respective offices.

The governor, who said the two officials were appointed based on their rich credentials and experiences, restated his promise to get very competent Ekiti indigenes wherever they are to man strategic positions in his administration.

He also debunked insinuations in some quarters that he was under pressure by the immediate past Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and former deputy governor to appoint their cronies into his cabinet.

Oyebanji said he had promised the people of the state that members of his cabinet would be the best set of individuals that would assist him in managing the affairs of Ekiti in a manner that would bring about the fulfilment of his electoral promises to the people of the state.

According to him, “While I recognise the right of people to freedom of expression, I also have the right to respond to the fake news being circulated on social media. Having listened to the CVs of the two appointees, you will discover that they got this job clearly on merit. My promise to Ekiti people is that I am going to look for the best anywhere to help me run Ekiti and that is what we are going to do.

“We are not going to be distracted as long as we are doing what is right in the interest of our people. But, I need to put it on record that neither the former governor nor his wife, nor the former deputy governor, has put any pressure on me to appoint anybody. But if I have to go back to his former cabinet and appoint relevant people that can assist me, I will go and pick them.”

Expressing confidence in the professionalism and competence of Adubiaro to serve SSG, Oyebanji stated that her appointment was in consonance with his administration’s commitment to gender balance, affirmative action and equity.

He therefore, charged the duo to develop a robust policy engagement platform, where policy stakeholders could learn, interact, engage, review and evaluate government plans and programme from time to time to achieve the overall objectives of his administration.

“As you assume office, you need to learn fast on the job and familiarise yourself with the function of your respective offices, you must also acquaint yourself with the manifestoes that earn us the mandate of the good people of Ekiti State and to understand the direction of policies and programmes of this administration,” he said.