Osimhen Can Be World Best, Says Spalletti 

Femi Solaja with agency report

Even with prospect of playing for any of the big clubs next season in Europe, Napoli FC boss, Luciano Spalletti, has said that Super Eagles in-form striker, Victor Osimhen, can be the deadliest striker of his generation with little more details in his attitude.

The Nigeria international delivered the match winner in the lone goal away victory against Mourinho’s AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico late Sunday night.

It was Napoli’s 10th straight win in the league and sit atop every other teams in the quest for their first Serie A title since 1989. The late Diego Maradona led the Naples side to win ahead of their two Milan rivals and Juventus.

Beyond offers from big teams like Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United, Arsenal and lately, Chelsea, Spalletti sees the Nigerian forward with a bigger future that will make him the best in the world of his generation if he could remain focused all through games.

In an interview with TuttoNapoli.netafter the hard-earned win against home-side AS Roma Sunday night, the coach noted that; “Osimhen is a player who still has to take a few steps towards maturity, sometimes he detaches himself from the team body, he is not supported by the team.

“It’s a big minus but then he has these tears and these situations. When you think he’s finished, with his hands on his knees, you bludgeon a ball from the flag and he starts again.

“He has the attitude of the animal that sees its prey. We had to keep him on the pitch for inactive balls, Politano gave him a great ball and scored a difficult goal,” he pointed out about the Nigerian striker.

With four points ahead of the defending champion, AC Milan, Spalletti said the race for the title is still very far and the players just have to remain focused as they are presently.

“The fights for the championships take place in June, there is still a long way to go.”

Napoli have a UEFA Champions League fixture against Glasgow Rangers tomorrow. They will also host Sassuolo this weekend to continue their quest for the Italian League title.

