MAN Elects Francis Meshioye as President

Dike Onwuamaeze



The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has elected Mr. Francis Meshioye as its new national president.

He was elected during the association’s just ended 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held in Lagos. The newly elected president would serve as the 11th president of MAN.

The election of Meshioye followed the completion of highly successful four-year tenure of Mr. Mansur Ahmed, OFR.

A press statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of MAN, Mrs. Omatayo Okewunmi, explained that the new president of MAN, “is an executive director of the JMG Limited and some other business corporations, amongst which are, JMG Power Generators Limited, Jamara Operations Limited, Octopus Microfinance Bank and ET&F Investment Limited.”

He is also on the board of government parastatal and member of several government committees.

The newly elected president would bring his wealth of experiences in the management of corporate organisations to bear on the leadership of over 2,500 membership organisation.

Prior to becoming the president of MAN, he has served as the chairman of MAN, Ikeja Branch of Lagos State; chairman, Finance and Establishment Committee and vice president, Lagos Zone of the MAN.

Meshioye is currently a council member, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN). He has served as the institute’s treasurer, chairman, Remuneration Committee and chairman, Lagos State.

He is also a member of the Society of Company and Commercial Accountants (UK); Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN); Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (UK); Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers as well as Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Meshioye is an alumnus of the prestigious Federal University of Technology, Akure, where he obtained Master of Business Administration degree in Business administration (MBA) in Technology, Marketing and Business Strategy.

He also holds a Master’s degree in International Management and a Law degree, both from the University of Liverpool, England.

The MAN is an advocacy group that was established in 1971 with a vision “to be the key driver for industrialisation, sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.”

It is also the umbrella organisation of manufacturers in the country that protects and projects the interest of manufacturing industries in Nigeria.