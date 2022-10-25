  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

MAN Elects Francis Meshioye as President

Latest | 10 mins ago

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has elected Mr. Francis Meshioye as its new national president.

He was elected during the association’s just ended 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held in Lagos. The newly elected president would serve as the 11th president of MAN.  

The election of Meshioye followed the completion of highly successful four-year tenure of Mr. Mansur Ahmed, OFR.

A press statement issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer of MAN, Mrs. Omatayo Okewunmi, explained that the new president of MAN, “is an executive director of the JMG Limited and some other business corporations, amongst which are, JMG Power Generators Limited, Jamara Operations Limited, Octopus Microfinance Bank and ET&F Investment Limited.”

He is also on the board of government parastatal and member of several government committees.

The newly elected president would bring his wealth of experiences in the management of corporate organisations to bear on the leadership of over 2,500 membership organisation.

Prior to becoming the president of MAN, he has served as the chairman of MAN, Ikeja Branch of Lagos State; chairman, Finance and Establishment Committee and vice president, Lagos Zone of the MAN.

Meshioye is currently a council member, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN). He has served as the institute’s treasurer, chairman, Remuneration Committee and chairman, Lagos State.

He is also a member of the Society of Company and Commercial Accountants (UK); Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN); Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (UK); Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers as well as Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Meshioye is an alumnus of the prestigious Federal University of Technology, Akure, where he obtained Master of Business Administration degree in Business administration (MBA) in Technology, Marketing and Business Strategy.

He also holds a Master’s degree in International Management and a Law degree, both from the University of Liverpool, England.

The MAN is an advocacy group that was established in 1971 with a vision “to be the key driver for industrialisation, sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.”

It is also the umbrella organisation of manufacturers in the country that protects and projects the interest of manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.