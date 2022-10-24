  • Monday, 24th October, 2022

Xi Jinping Elected General Secretary of CPC Central Committee

Michael Olugbode in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee’s first plenary session held yesterday.


According to a communique, the session, presided over by Xi, was attended by 203 members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and 168 alternate members.
Xi, who was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session, was returned for a third term of five years.


The members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee elected at the session were Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.


Also elected were members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the session, which endorsed the members of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat nominated by the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
The session named the members of the Central Military Commission.

The session approved the secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) elected at the first plenary session of the 20th CCDI.

