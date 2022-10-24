NDE Trains 30 Youths in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In order to equip youths with the necessary tools of survival in the current economic hardship, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), at the weekend in Benin City, Edo State, has trained 30 youths on basic business enterprise.

The NDE said that the training was focused on how to convert waste products to valuable items such as aluminum waste to aluminum products, plastic recycling, and condemned metal to cooking pots.

Speaking at the orientation flag off in Benin City, Director General of NDE, Mr. Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said that the basic business training was in line with the directorate’s mandate to fight mass unemployment with emphasis on self-reliance.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Edo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Solomon Edubor, maintained that the objective of the training is to enable the participants to become self-employed and employers of labour.

He said that those chosen to participate in the training were privileged to have been selected among other unemployed persons and urged them to maximise the benefits of the training.

The NDE’s chief noted that the training was under the auspices of NDE’s Special Public Works Programme meant to equip the participants to do well in their chosen ventures.

His words: “The training scheme is aimed at equipping the participants with the necessary knowledge needed to survive with the current harsh economic realities in the country as well as become employers of labour.”