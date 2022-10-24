Liberian VP,  Mimiko Charge Africa on New Global Leadership Paradigm





Fidelis David in Akure

The Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, and former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, have declared that only a new philosophical mindset of leadership will usher in the African renaissance on the continent.

They made the call at the weekend during the 6th and 7th convocation lecture of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, in Ondo State, where a total of 489 students across different faculties were graduated.

Howard-Taylor, who delivered the lecture titled: ‘Africa Renaissance: Key for a New Global Leadership Paradigm’, submitted that a shift in mindset for a new paradigm or new pattern is necessary to build a more holistic, sustainable, inclusive, innovative continent, as well as develop Africa for the people.

The VP said: “We must recognise that we are the greatest that God has created. I know my lineage and history. President Barrack Obama delivered his inaugural address in January 2009 and he spoke about the state of affairs in United States and especially for our continent which is facing extremism, violence, hunger, disease, inequality, bad governance, corruption, nepotism, selfishness among other vices.

“We need visionary leaders to envision a better future for our continent; we need aspirational leaders who have natural development agenda, and who are determined to see their continent grow in leaps and bounds. We need exemplary leaders who can lead by examples; we need agile leaders, versatile and connected to the people. We need compassionate leaders who actually care. We need leaders of honour and integrity. We need just, selfless, accountable and inspirational leaders.

“Can all of these traits be found in one person? I say yes! I am convinced that this types of leaders exist in many parts of our world, for example, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; former South African President, Nelson Mandela; former Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah, and we have lots of them in Nigeria.”

The Liberian VP, who also instituted a one million prize for the best female student in honour of the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Abiodun Aderemi Adefehinti, which will be sponsored by her foundation, pointed out that a new philosophical mindset is necessary so that a new pathway with determination and commitment will lead Africa to become the great continent designed and given by the creator, which its people desperately yearn for.

Howard-Taylor argued that the conversation of the African renaissance began many years back through the years of slavery, the years of liberation, and struggle, and continues through the years of economic slavery, noting that though African forefathers gave blood, sweat, and tears for the continent to be liberated and free, regrettably, it remains under the bondage of economic slavery.

On his own, Mimiko said for the Africa renaissance as the basis of a new global leadership paradigm to be meaningful, the continent must liberate itself from mental slavery.

The former governor, who was the chairman of the occasion, posited that the continent must demonstrably address the issues of gender inequity and uncontrolled procreation with all fervency and a lot of commitment.

The former governor said: “There must be a ‘resurgimento’ as it were, of mental dignity and confidence.”

He reiterated that the African state must drive development via an aggressive and improved productive capacity, saying this is the development anchored on human skills, including an aggressive industrial policy aligned with appropriate financial framework.

“But how can you sincerely develop improved productive capacity in which human skill is central if your universities are closed for eight months? Africa must tackle gender inequity and uncontrolled procreative proclivity. It must re-imagine itself in international institutions within the present global order, which is already structured to limit our competitiveness.

“I am, and have always been proud to be associated with this university, which by His grace, was founded during my time as the governor of this state. Sir, that little acorn you planted about 10 years ago has become an oak tree, an ‘Iroko’ tree of reckoning-a university, with all its courses fully accredited, which bears the mark of excellence that defines the Ade-Ojo essence,” Mimiko added.

In his remarks, the founder of the university, Sir Michael Ade Ojo, described the school as among the top-notch universities and fastest-growing one in Nigeria and Africa, as he charged the fresh graduates to cultivate the habit of self-reliance rather than looking for white collar jobs.