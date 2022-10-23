Olusola Oke Plants His Feet Firmly in Ondo State Politically

It is not very easy to be the go-to guy in any Nigerian state and have no obvious connection with the powers that be. And yet, for Olusola Oke (SAN), this is exactly how it is in Ondo State. Despite being someone who likes to run things from the shadows and allow others to bear the glory and honour of doings, Oke’s name is gradually gaining more and more primacy. As a result, he has become one of the most reliable power brokers in the state.

Nigeria’s Sunshine State, Ondo, is currently involved in fewer controversies than its sisters, especially in the South-west. This is primarily because the power brokers in the state, regardless of their political parties and affiliations, have managed to reach a balance that is wholesome and inclusive. Much more than this, Ondo’s political progress can be laid on the feet of individuals like Oke who are doing their best to satisfy every individual.

Due to his growing influence in the state, Oke may now be described as the person to see if one needs anything. As a result, he is now the most lovable politician in Ondo, even though he is an unshakeable member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Moreover, it helps that he does not go around poking the eyes of those who are in power, especially Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Instead, with a depth of wisdom trained from his lawyerly history, Oke is doing well for himself and those that care to rely on him for all things political in Ondo.

According to the word on the street, Oke is consolidating his strength as he prepares to take over from Akeredolu. With all he has learnt from the late Olusegun Agagu, former Ondo governor, he stands a chance of advancing things beyond wherever Akeredolu stops. His momentum is thus unstoppable and his influence uncontainable.