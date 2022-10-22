Lagos Commissioner, Others Win ‘Top 100 Africa Travel Women Awards’

Justina Uzo

No fewer than 100 travel professionals from different countries in Africa will converge in Lagos to be honoured having emerged winners of the 2022 edition of Africa 100 Travel Women Awards. They are African women from 20 countries who have excelled in areas such as Tourism Leadership, Travel and Tours, Aviation, Hospitality, Conservation and Media.

The winners include women from South Africa, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf and South Africa’s Tourism Minister Sindiwe Sisilu, as well as the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, emerged top winners in the ‘Leadership’ category of the awards.

The organisers of the awards, Akwaaba African Travel Market, said Akinbile-Yussuf has been in the forefront of driving the growth of tourism in Lagos State with many lofty projects to restart tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also stated that “Lagos is the only state in Nigeria that has formulated tourism Masterplan.” One of Nigeria’s best-known travel journalist, Justina Okpanku also won the ‘2022 Africa Travel Women Awards.’

Okpanku, the Managing Editor of Justtours Media (Nigeria) writes for a number of publications.

The organiser of the event, Mr. Ikechi Uko, said the Africa Travel 100 Women awards will hold at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on October 31, 2022 as part of the 18th Akwaaba African Travel Market.

First held in 2017, the Africa Travel 100 Women Awards recognises African women who have excelled in travel and tourism.