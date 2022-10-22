David Mark’s Son Dies in London Hospital Battling Cancer

• PDP, Atiku, Secondus mourn

Bennett Oghifo in Lagos and Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Tunde Jonathan Mark, son of former Senate President David Mark, has died in a London hospital where he was being treated for cancer.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the former Senate President’s media aide, Paul Mumeh, the 51-year-old Tunde, was the first son of David Mark, and was married with a daughter. His funeral arrangement would be communicated soon, the statement said.

The statement said Tunde was a Biochemist, and that he obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He also studied Immunology alongside Biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tunde was born on October 13, 1971 and attended Yaba Military School where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK, for his Secondary school.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is the Presidential candidate of the PDP, and the former National Chairman of the Party, and the National Technical Adviser to the National Campaign Council, Prince Uche Secondus, have sent condolence messages to David Mark.

A press release signed by the Atiku Media Office yesterday, noted that the former Vice President was shocked and saddened by the news of Tunde Mark’s demise.

“It is with a heavy heart that I condole with the David Mark family over this loss. I share in your grief because Tunde and I had a special relationship of which I took him as a son.

“It is my prayer that God, who is the decider of all affairs, will heal all hearts that are hurt by this grief and accept the repose of his soul.”

Also, Prince Secondus, in a message of condolence said he got the ugly news with shock, and expressed sorrow on the loss of the young Mark, describing his death as a huge loss.

Prince Secondus regretted that “death came too early to such a resourceful and hardworking young man” but noted that “God his creator knows best and we cannot question him.”

He, however, said that “having died in Christ Jesus, the young Mark will make heaven to the joy and satisfaction of all,” and urged Senator Mark and the entire family to be consoled by the exemplary life Tunde lived that may merit him eternal rest.

Secondus finally urged the bereaved, particularly the immediate family to take solace in the fact that he died leaving behind huge legacies and achievements in his short stay on earth.

Also, the PDP said it was “devastated by the news of the death of our own dear Tunde, the son of former Senate President, prominent national leader and member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator David Mark.”

According to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, “The death of Tunde, a very bright, energetic and brilliant young Nigerian is a very massive blow not only to the Mark family but also to the PDP family and the nation at large.

“Our party is overwhelmed by this great loss to a very patriotic Nigerian leader; a man of immense humility, who continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment to the unity, stability and development of our country.”

He said that the PDP stands with the family of David Mark, the people of Benue State and the nation at large at this moment of grief especially given the pains of losing a dear son.

“We are heartbroken but as the Bible teaches; in all things, we give thanks to the Almighty God in whose presence we obtain Grace and Strength in times like this. We draw solace in faith that Tunde is received in the bosom of the Lord according to the promises of God,” he said.

The PDP consoled Senator Mark, his wife, siblings of the departed and prayed to God to strengthen the family and grant eternal rest to the faithful departed.