Osimhen Tops Chelsea’s Summer Transfer Target

Femi Solaja with agency report

Victor Osimhen has become Chelsea’s number one target in next summer signings following the brilliant form of the Super Eagles forward for Italian Serie A leaders Napoli.

According to 90min.com, the Blues are seeking the signature of Osimhen in a long term bid despite signing Gabonese forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in the final days of the last summer transfer from FC Barcelona.

Aubameyang is already 33 years old and now in the twilight of his career while Osimhen is clear 10 years younger and full of more fire-power.

Although Chelsea still have Romelu Lukaku in their books, sources have confirmed to 90min.com that manager Graham Potter and Stamford Bridge chiefs are not planning to reintegrate the Belgian in the squad after his loan from Inter Milan comes to an end and will instead try to offload him permanently.

In Lukaku’s place, Chelsea hope to make a significant splash on a new striker and scouts have been sent around the world to draw up a list of potential options, and there have been glowing reports of Osimhen, who has been of interest to the Blues in the past.

The Nigeria international has four goals in eight games this season, maintaining the electric form that saw him finish the 2021/22 Serie A campaign with 14 goals in 27 outings.

Under contract until 2025, Osimhen has been highlighted as a possible target but Chelsea are by no means alone, with Bayern Munich known to be fans of the Nigeria international.

With competition for Osimhen’s signature expected to be fierce, Chelsea is considering multiple options and another who has impressed scouts is Lille’s Jonathan David. The Canada international took Osimhen’s place in the Lille setup in 2020 and has nine goals in just 11 Ligue 1 games this year.

It is not yet clear if Chelsea’s interests in Osimhen is not likely to reignite the type of ‘tug-of-war’ that ensued when the London club snatched John Mikel Obi from the grip of Manchester United in 2006.

Chelsea are also understood to hold an interest in Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and would consider a move for the Serb if he hit the market, but that is not expected to happen. 90min understands neither Vlahovic nor Juventus have any desire to force an exit.

As well as a new striker, Chelsea continue to pursue a double deal for RB Leipzig duo Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol, while West Ham’s Declan Rice has been made the Blues’ top midfield target.

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard is also of interest to former Seagulls boss Potter, but he has been offered a club-record contract to commit his future to the team.