FG Not Planning to Ban Commercial Motorcycles, Says Minister

*Amaechi: ACOMORAN’ll perform better if regulated

*Lack of job forces Okada riders into transportation system

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has dismissed speculations that it was contemplating banning the operations of commercial motorcycles otherwise known as Okada across the country.

Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, made the clarification Thursday in Abuja at the Annual Strategic Stakeholders Summit of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle & Motorcycle Owners, Repairs & Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN).

The federal government, while proffering solutions to ending banditry in the country, during a recent National Security Council meeting at the State House, Abuja, said it was considering a nationwide ban on Okada operation.

However, clarifying the issue, Adegoroye said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has not taken any decision on the ban.

He said: “By the grace of God, I’ve been a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the highest decision-making body in this country today, and I’ve been there now since July. I was appointed June, I became member and I attended my first FEC on the 6th of July this year. Let me assure you and assure ACOMORAN that there is no decision to ban Okada.”

The Minister expressed his readiness to comment on some transport related issues including mass transportation system being planned by the present administration.

According to him, “The federal government under the leadership of our father and our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, is also desirous of putting in place a mass transit system that will not fail like those of the past.

“It is true that several governments in the past have done one or two things to promote mass transit and ensure that our people are able to move from one place to the other seamlessly and easily.

“But nobody is a repository of knowledge, nobody has monopoly of wisdom. ACOMORAN also has a right and duty to this country. So, we will put heads together,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, a former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, said he declined efforts as a minster to place a ban on motorcycle riders even though the land transportation system in the country was chaotic.

He described operators in the sector as an important part of the economic growth of any country, adding that, when he was asked to ban Okada in the country, he had asked what the operatives would be doing.

The former Rivers State governor also said some of the operators, including the graduates among them were forced to the job as a result of economic situation.

Amaechi, who told the Okada operators to behave well and regulate themselves, said, he acknowledged the fact that not all of the operators were criminals, though some of them were.

“For us to ban you, we must be able to provide you alternative means of employment. Where you don’t have that alternative means of employment, the best thing to do is to leave you and regulate you. I declined that request. I believe that the association creates huge employment that people are taking for granted.

“I believe that graduates are even motorcycle riders. I believe that some of you may not want to be motorcycle riders, but you are forced by the economic realities to become motorcycle riders. I agree with her that all of you are not criminals, but some are.

“I believe that if we regulate you, if the government regulates you properly, you can be decently dressed, you can stay at home, or you can be riding and someone will call you on the phone and say come and pick me up.

“You provide so many solutions that government has not been able to provide. She gave an example of when twelve midnight, taxis are no longer there and you need to take a pregnant woman to the hospital. What do you do? Even though it’s risky, but at the end of the day, the motorcycle rider becomes the solution,” he said.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, National President of ACOMORAN, Samsudeen Apelogun, said the summit was organised to have issues relating to the use of motorcycle and tricycle as means of public transportation in Nigeria, extensively discussed.

“As an organisation consisting of over 12 million members, ACOMORAN operations in Nigeria, has become a major source of livelihood. Just as Lt. Frank Clark noted, ‘if you find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn’t lead anywhere.

“Therefore, it has become very clear to ACOMORAN that the operations of her members have become challenging in some regions of our beloved Nation, Nigeria. If this proposed policy is not properly addressed, it might lead to an emergency in the context posited by Arnold.”