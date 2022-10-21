Buhari Sacks NDDC’s Interim Administrator

*Audu-Ohwavborua steps in as acting MD

*Senate to receive names of nominees for new Board, Mgt

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa after acting in that capacity for almost two years.



Also, in line with presidential approval the most senior director in the Commission, Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua would perform the duties of the managing director in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive chief executive and members of the Governing Board.



Akwa was appointed on December 12, 2020, after the removal of Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, the then acting managing director of the interventionist agency.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), which supervises the NDDC, Patricia Deworitshe.



The statement titled: “NDDC Sole Administrator Relieved of Appointment,” stated that the president approved Akwa’s immediate disengagement.

“The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from today, 20, October 2022. Mr. Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with Section (2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.



“The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.”

The Senate had in November 2019 confirmed the nominees for the NDDC board with Dr. Pius Odubu as chairman; Bernard Okumagba (Delta) as managing Director; Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom), Executive Director of Projects; Maxwell Oko (Bayelsa), Executive Director of Finance and Administration; Jones Erue (Delta); Victor Ekhator (Edo); Nwogu N. Nwogu (Abia) and Theodore Allison (Bayelsa).



Others were Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwat (Cross River), Olugbenga Edema (Ondo), Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Muhammed (North West); Shuaibu Zubairu (North East) and Abdullahu Bage (North Central).



Rather than inaugurate the board confirmed by the Senate, the president had then approved the appointment of Akwa, who has just been sacked.

With the plan to send names of new nominees for the NDDC board and management to the Senate, it appears that the Presidency has jettisoned the ones confirmed by the Senate, despite agitations for their inauguration by several stakeholders in the Niger Delta.



The immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio had repeatedly assured that the already confirmed board of the agency would be inaugurated as soon as the Forensic Audit report was submitted.

The audit report was submitted in August 2021.

Meanwhile, a separate statement issued by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs announced the appointment of Audu-Ohwavborua, an engineer as the NDDC acting managing director.



The statement explained: “Sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the NDDC from his position, the president has further approved that the most senior director in the Commission should take over the running of the affairs of the Commission in line with the Federal Government Circular dated 4th December 2017, with Ref. No. 50/S./C.2/268, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board.



“Accordingly, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua (FNSE) will perform the duties of the Managing Director in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director and members of the Governing Board.”