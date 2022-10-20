Your Administration is Security-friendly, Army Lauds  Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Aminu Shehu Chinade, has lauded Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola’s support to all strata of security formation in the State.

He particularly extolled the governor for his love and care for the officers and men of the Nigerian Army since he assumed office.

The military boss further commended Oyetola for running an all-inclusive and participatory government where the interest of the masses and security agents are always considered as priority.

Speaking during a familiarisation visit to the Governor in his office at the State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Chinade, said the good works of the governor had endeared him to security operatives including men of the Nigerian Army.

He acknowledged the numerous achievements of the governor, especially his management of the security of the State that had seen Osun remains one of the safest states in the country.

Chinade attributed the seamless operation of the Engineering Construction Command of the Nigerian Army Engineers in Ede, to the timely and prompt support received from the State government.

While reassuring the continued support of the Division to the state, the Army boss noted that no stone would be left unturned in providing adequate security within and outside the Division.

In his response, Governor Oyetola commended the leadership, officers and men of the Division for always displaying high sense of professionalism, competence and diligence in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Oyetola reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining and sustaining the enviable status of Osun as the most peaceful state in the country.

He therefore, sought the continued support of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in keeping Osun safe.

In the entourage of the GOC’s are; Brigadier General K.F Sulaiman (Commander Engineering Construction Command, Ede); Colonel R.K Apata (Commander 2 Division Provost Group); Lieutenant Colonel C.C Ekeocha (Deputy Director Army Public Relations); Major M. Idris (Chief of Staff to Military Intelligence Brigade); Major S.O Ojeaga (Staff Officer Grade 2 Operation 2 Division) and Lieutenant A.B Abdullahi (Aide De-Camp to the GOC