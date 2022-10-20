ImmuniWeb Partners Kecam Technologies on Cyber Resilience

Nosa Alekhuogie

ImmuniWeb has announced its partnership with Kecam Technologies Limited to help increase cyber resilience and compliance in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra-Leone.

The partnership will allow Kecam Technologies to offer award-winning and globally recognised ImmuniWeb Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for Application Security Testing, Attack Surface Management and Dark Web Monitoring solutions to customers based in West Africa.

Announcing the partnership, the Vice Chairman of Kecam Technologies Limited, Bonny Mekwunye, said: “We are highly excited about our partnership with ImmuniWeb to serve the West African market. This new partnership will enable us extend ImmuniWeb’s full range of application security testing, continuous monitoring and policy compliance products to meet market requirements for corporate, government and cybersecurity professionals.”

He further said that the partnership would add value in their operations by enhancing its existing penetration testing, vulnerability management, governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management technology portfolio and solutions and its entire spectrum of cybersecurity solutions.

“ImmuniWeb will provide an appropriate platform for market segment needs in West Africa with a scalable, self-managed solution that allows corporations to continuously keep a track of and enhance the security and compliance of their IT infrastructure and applications while effectively meeting regulatory requirements,” Mekwunye added.

According to Mekwunye, Kecam Technologies Limited provides holistic set of cyber security services and solutions for every business. These solutions and services are purely based on industry leading frameworks, expertise and technologies. Kecam Technologies is dedicated to contribute to a more secure and responsible cyberspace in Nigeria, he said, adding that the partnership with ImmuniWeb is an important step in that direction especially with the recently amended National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021. Global Partnership Director at ImmuniWeb, Andrii Slobodyanik, said: “We are delighted to partner with KECAM Technologies Limited to expand our presence in West Africa. Cybercriminals are incrementally targeting governments, organisations and private companies in the region by exploiting vulnerable applications, incomplete or missing Information Technology (IT) asset inventory and breached suppliers exposed on the Dark Web. Consolidation of our efforts and our expertise will deliver outstanding added-value to our customers, providing them with efficient and effective services at an unbeatable price.”