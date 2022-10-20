Disruption of PDP’s Kaduna Rally Self-inflicted, APC Insists





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted that the ugly event that unfolded at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Kaduna State, on Monday was wrong but, regrettably, self-inflicted.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, in a statement yesterday said the PDP had no one but itself to blame for the violent incident at its Kaduna rally.

He added that the incident was simply a matter of a rented crowd that went irate, when the party’s rent-a-crowd managers disappeared with funds meant to pay the crowd.

“As a party, we abhor and condemn any and all forms of violence and interference in the activities or events of any political party. Every party is entitled to conduct their legitimate activities in peace and security. And every party has a right to equal protection of the law. Perpetrators of disruptive and other acts of violence must be brought to justice.

“However, the PDP has no one but itself to blame for the violent incident at its rally in Kaduna. The incident was simply a matter of a rented crowd that went irate, when the party’s rent-a-crowd managers disappeared with funds meant to pay for the rented crowd.”

The party spokesperson noted that rather than hold its head down in shame for the poor and distasteful showing at its Kaduna rally, the PDP sought to scapegoat APC for its own gross acts and misconduct.

“To be clear, the APC has no hand in the attack as irresponsibly alleged by the PDP. We have no reason to be perturbed by the rally,” Morka stressed, adding that as Africa’s largest political party, bolstered by the accomplishments of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, with a vibrant future led by its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC could not, in any way, be unnerved by any political party or presidential candidate.

“Certainly, not by the PDP, a party in tatters and at war with itself,” he added, noting that, “If anything, it was the PDP that scheduled and conducted its rally in Kaduna on the same day that the APC candidate was scheduled to make an appearance at the Arewa Dialogue.”

The party said a mature and well-governed campaign would have avoided that apparent conflict of having two major events take place in the same city on the same day.

“Having made their pitch at the dialogue, it was only fair that our candidate be allowed to do the same. But such civil gesture is uncharacteristic of the PDP,” Morka noted.