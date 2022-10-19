The Power of Handwriting on Cognitive Development, Mood and Creativity

Patrick Bello

We live in an era where technology, for the most part, has become the most dominant and popular tool of expression. Whether that’s in the classroom, at the workplace, or even socially. While technology has numerous benefits and is crucial for the development and evolvement of societies, it’s crucial to not lose sight of other forms of expression that have traditionally contributed, and still contribute to human development, cognitive abilities, and wellbeing.​

Despite the advantages that technology brings, writing remains at the forefront when it comes to ideation and communication. The creative stimulation that results when putting pen to paper has specifically gained traction during the lockdown days after the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.​ People were looking for expression avenues away from technology and screens turning to creative activities to remain inspired. Writing, a form of expression, provided people with a platform to process emotional stress and effectively manage their feelings during testing times.

As the back-to-school season in Nigeria kicks- off and students go back to schools in full force, Patrick Bello, Trade Marketing Manager at BIC in Nigeria, shares key benefits of handwriting amongst children specifically in developmental stages.​

(A) Handwriting boosts cognitive processes:

As opposed to taking notes on a gadget, using pen and paper helps better activate cognitive processes. It improves the capacity to retain knowledge, recall facts and concepts, and provide a more in-depth comprehension of the subject at hand. Cursive writing specifically proved to boost brain development in the domains of thinking, language, and reasoning. According to a New York Times study, cursive writing also promotes brain synchronization between the left and right hemispheres.

(B) Handwriting develops brain health:

Handwriting, like meditation, boosts cerebral activity in certain areas of the brain. According to research conducted at Indiana University, the act of writing by hand stimulates creativity that is not easily accessible in any other manner. High-tech magnetic resonance imaging proved that low-tech handwriting enhances neuronal activity in some areas of the brain.

( C) Writing enhances creativity and thought processes:

Writing helps get our creative juices flowing and supports with organising thought processes. In one of his articles, renowned author Patrick McClean, stated that using pen and paper help avoid the distractions that result from digital platforms. When typing, individuals tend to focus on editing content as they develop it; which is counterproductive to the creative process. On the other hand, using pen and paper allows people to jot down their creative ideas, fully gather their thoughts, and edit later.​

( D) Handwriting boosts happiness:​

According to a health encyclopedia by Rochester University, journaling helps improve the mood, as writing down thoughts, ideas, and emotions on paper gives people a platform to better express themselves and understand their emotions. It allows enough time for people to identify and understand their feelings. Writing helps articulate thoughts that lead people to feel uninspired or demotivated. The process of jotting down emotions on paper has proven to be therapeutic and helps enhance feelings of happiness as well as reduce stress.​

( E) Handwriting presents an avenue for a sustainable career path:

Wole Soyinka, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Buchi Emecheta might not have had the opportunity to develop into renowned authors if they hadn’t had the chance to express their creativity through writing. Providing children with a platform to express themselves and their thoughts at a young age, might ignite a love for reading and writing within them that could develop into a prosperous future career.​

( F) Encourage students to leverage their time at school or at home by using writing tools to express themselves, boost their cognitive abilities, and their mood.​

