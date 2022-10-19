2023: INEC Commences Staff Training on Election Technology

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday commenced the training of its staff on the usage of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other technologies to be deployed for 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in his remarks at the “Training of Master Trainers on Election Technology for the 2023 General Elections’’ described the event as the most important training activities ahead of the 2023 General Election.

He said that INEC needed to build the capacity of its staff members not only to competently handle the devices during the accreditation process but also respond effectively to any glitches that may occur during elections. “Over the last two years, the Commission has increased the deployment of technology in the elections in Nigeria.

“Systems and portals have been designed and developed to cater to different electoral activities ranging from voter registration and accreditation, result transmission from the polling units, the nomination of candidates by political parties to the accreditation of polling agents, observers and journalists for elections.

“Of these innovations, most Nigerians are more familiar with the BVAS which doubles as a device for accreditation as well as the upload of the Polling Unit level result sheets to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal in real-time on election day.

`These innovations have increased transparency and public confidence in the electoral process. They are also part of the legal requirements for conducting elections in Nigeria,‘’ he said.

Yakubu said that the combination of the BVAS and the IReV portal had come to stay as a means of voter accreditation and transmission of election results.

He said that from the experience of recent off-cycle elections, INEC was convinced that a critical success factor in the deployment of technology in elections was training.

The INEC boss added:“Our plan for the 2023 General Election is to commence the training of election officials early and for a longer period of time for optimal understanding of the processes and procedures in order to serve Nigerians better. A key component of this effort is election technology. Today, we begin the process with the training of master trainers to serve as Registration Area Technical Support (RATECH).

“A total of 82 officials drawn from our offices nationwide will form the nucleus of the training. Over the next three days, they will receive intensive hands-on training on the new technology. “Thereafter, they will train more officials at zonal level to cover all the 8,809 Registration Areas (or Wards). In turn, these officials will be involved in the training ad hoc staff for the 176,846 Polling Units nationwide.’’

Yakubu urged the 82 staff members involved to pay special attention to the training that the commission would not accept laxity on their part.

The Board Chairman, The Electoral Institute (TEI), Prof. Abdullahi Zuru said it was necessary for electoral officers to know and understand how to use the technology devices.

Zuru said that INEC underlying philosophy was to ensure that Election officials imbibe the right knowledge, skill sets and attitude needed for the discharge of their duties and responsibilities towards the conduct of free, fair, credible, inclusive and transparent elections.

“As we are all aware, the Commission will deploy several technologies in the conduct of the 2023 General elections in compliance with Sections 47(2), 60(4) and 64(4) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of Elections, 2022.

“Therefore, this training is of utmost significance as it further builds your capacity as the Commission’s Master Trainers who coordinate training at strategic levels, thereby enhancing the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

“Particularly significant are the Electronic Voters Register (EVR), Permanent Voters Card (PVC), Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) which are the determinants of the true winner of an election. “They ensure that every valid vote counts,’’ Zuru said.

INEC Director of ICT, Mr. Paul Omokore, presenting the training objectives said that was committed to the improvement of the electoral process driven by its Core Values which has credibility and transparency as part of it mission.

Omokore added that the training was important as there were key processes in the election that have changed.

“For example the preparation of devices for the Voter Accreditation, the accreditation process itself, the manner in which accreditation data is uploaded, etc. Key Commission’s staff need to be exposed to all these.

“The newly introduced BVAS and INEC IREV have been such a huge success since inception, and its continuous success is needed.

“ As the 2023 General Elections draw near, the technological processes need to be well understood, as well managed,’’ Omokore said.

The Country Director, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) Nigeria, Seray Jah, restated IFES’ commitment to continue partnering with INEC and its members in building a sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

“INEC can count on our readiness to continually partner with the commission in achieving its mission of serving as an independent and effective Election Management Body committed to conducting free, fair, and credible elections for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.’’