Soludo Appoints Chidoka, Okigbo, 18 Others into Anambra Education Advisory Board

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has named a 20-member team to serve in the State Education Advisory Council, with a mandate to overhaul the State’s educational sector.

Membership of the council include former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission and ex-Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka as well as a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, Patrick Okigbo III, who leads a public policy consulting firm focused on development and governance challenges in Nigeria.

Others include Professors Virgy Onyene and Grace Nzelibe, both of who have spent decades in academia and knowledgeable about an education system required to provide the skills to transform Anambra into “a livable and prosperous smart megacity,” in line with Soludo’s campaign manifesto.

The rest of the Council’s membership are Prof S.O.E Ogbogu, Dr. (Mrs) Angela M.A Obodozie, Rev. Sr. (Prof) Mary Theresa Opara, Engr. Paul Enidom, Prof. Walter Chukwuma Nwafia, Dr Ngozi Agbasimalo, Mrs Obianuju Chinelo Kenechukwu, Prof O.S.A Obikeze, Prof. (Mrs) Virgy Onyene.

Others are the Chairperson ASUBEB, Chairperson PPSSC, ViceChancellor of Chukwuma Odumegwu University, Provost of College of Education, Nsugbe; and Rector of Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu.

Soludo chairs the Council while the Secretary is the State Commissioner for Education, according to a press release signed by Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to the Governor, who announced that the appointments are with immediate effect.

The governor had while campaigning to be Governor pledged to provide quality and equitable education for all, develop teachers’ competence, and restore teaching as a profession of pride in the State.

The appointment of the Anambra State Education Advisory Council which is the first step towards achieving these objectives, comprises of a mix of technocrats, academics, and consultants.

This assemblage across gender and age gaps, political leaning, ideologies, and backgrounds further portrays Prof. Soludo’s commitment to fixing the challenges of the Anambra State beyond party lines.

Same was noticed with the Chidi Odinkalu-led Truth, Justice, and Peace Committee, which included non-indigenes of Anambra State.

The Council is expected to focus on education models that promote skills-based, entrepreneurship-centred curriculum and lifelong learning that will provide people with the knowledge and skills to develop their full potential and become successful members of society.