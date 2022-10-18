  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Messi Tips England Among Five Others to Win Qatar 2022 

Sport | 41 seconds ago

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi, has tipped  England as one of the favourites for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.  

The PSG megastar will lead Argentina’s bid for World Cup glory next month, with the side currently on a 34-match unbeaten run, in what is likely to be Messi’s final international tournament for his country.  

Messi believes that Gareth Southgate‘s team, along with Brazil, France, Germany and Spain will provide the tournament’s biggest threats, although he says there are two nations that standout from the rest.  

Talking to RMC Sport the 35-year-old said: ‘As for the favourites, there are big teams like Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain. 

