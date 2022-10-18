Lagos Food Security Systems & Logistics Hub will provide over 30,000 jobs for Lagosians: Origin Tech Group

The construction and project managers of the Lagos Central Food Security Systems & Logistics Hub, Rhema Project BCEGI, a subsidiary company of the Origin Tech Group, has said the park will provide over thirty thousand jobs during the project lifecycle and more upon completion.



The Lagos Central Food Security Systems & Logistics Park is a Lagos State initiative to control and modernize the food and commodity produce market system by building a well-thought-out central logistics hub to eliminate waste along the commodity value chain and provide increased profit for the operator, whilst reducing cost for consumers.



Speaking on the project after a trade delegation visit to inspect a similar project – Rungis Market in France, the Project Manager and MD of Origin Tech Group, Prince S.J Samuel said, “as Lagos modernizes, more and more Lagosians and even businesses like restaurants, cafés, and hotels are demanding for an efficient food delivery platform for both fresh and processed food that delivers on global standards.”



“Construction is currently ongoing on the project, and we will be engaging over four thousand workers during this first phase of the project. We estimate that we will need over seven thousand more workers during operations. This is asides the employers that the over one thousand companies expected to occupy the facility will also be employing.”



He went on to say “we paid a visit to France in the company of the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, and it was a very educational experience. We used the market as a case study to model on their business model, spatial requirements of facilities and to have a firsthand experience of the daily modus operandi”.

“In terms of the operational logistics, we also paid a visit to the Royal Flora Holland in Amsterdam. The Royal Flora Holland is the world’s largest cooperative that deals in floriculture. We visited them because of their excellent logistics capabilities in managing all their growers and suppliers across different continents.”

The Lagos Central Food Security Systems & Logistics Park upon completion will be the largest of its kind in Africa and will provide facilities for both long and short-term wholesome food storage, processing, and distribution of local food produce to serve the population of Lagos State.