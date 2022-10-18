FMN Women Network Reshapes mindset of Nigerian Girls

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), has revealed how it drives gender equality and transformation through its Women Network and Girls in Action initiative.

In commemoration of the 2022 International Day of Girl Child, the Network, under the Girls in Action program visited girls at the Apapa Senior Secondary School and impactfully activated a growth mindset shift through education, advocacy, empowerment, and other meaningful conversations and activities.

“Girls in Action is an FMN Women Network (FMNWN) initiative geared toward the education, enlightenment, and human capacity development of the girl child. The “Girls in Action project is a strategic and direct response to the ever-widening gap of gender inequality in Nigeria and across the world. The program seeks to provide girls with the required education, information, skills, and some pragmatic assistance for their various needs at different phases in their lives, the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the idea behind the Girls in Action Initiative, the Chairperson, of FMN Women Network, Olasubomi Sofowora noted, “Girls around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges to education, physical and mental wellness and the advent of covid-19 has worsened these existing burdens. However, when girls are inspired, given the right opportunities, and supported to realize their human rights, they can reach their potential and create a better world for themselves, their communities, and the world at large. If we educate a girl, we break trans generational cycle of illiteracy and poverty and this is the key goal “of sustainability – with the future in mind.”

Also commenting on the expected impact of the Girls in Action Initiative, the Lead, Strategic Planning and Implementation, FMN Women Network, Grace Beredugo said, “According to the WFP Gender Policy and Strategy report, Gender inequality is a major cause and effect of hunger and poverty in the world. As a matter of fact, it is estimated that 60 percent of chronically hungry people are women and girls, thus FMN Plc, through the Women Network is directly addressing this gender parity gap to ensure that women are meaningfully contributing to the growth of the economy.”