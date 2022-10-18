Buhari to Inaugurate APC Presidential Campaign Council Friday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday inaugurate the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

The inauguration will formally kick start the party’s campaign activities that were suspended due to controversy generated by the 422-member campaign list initially released.

Party chieftains and key stakeholders had alleged that they were not carried along in the scheme of things.

While the controversy raged, a leaked letter allegedly authored by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu, and addressed to the presidential candidate, NOLA Ahmed Tinubu,demanded the immediate withdrawal of the campaign list.

Though the party leadership later made U-turn 24 hours later and denied authoring the letter, the Director General of the PCC and the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong issued a statement suspending all campaign activities of the party to ensure everyone was carried along and that the party present a united front.

However, at the end of the meeting between Tinubu, APC governors, PCC and members of the party’s NWC last week, the Spokesperson of PCC, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) told journalists that the schedule of Buhari was delaying the flag off the campaign.

He explained that Buhari’s schedule had to be put into consideration before a specific date would be fixed for the commencement of campaign.

But, the Director, Media and Publicity of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, told THISDAY that the PCC and the action plan of the presidential candidate of the party would also be unveiled on Friday

He said, “By the grace of God on Friday, we are inaugurating the PCC and the action plan of the candidate.

“The President, who doubles as the chairman of the campaign council, had promised to lead his party’s campaign and deliver the votes to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 elections.”

A source close to the leadership of the campaign council also told THISDAY that the committee set up to review the manifesto of the party had concluded its assignment and had submitted its report.

Although, the assignment according to the source had been completed, the party ensured that identities of members of the committee were not made public.