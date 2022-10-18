121 Bag First Class as ABUAD Honours Oni, Shehu of Borno, Ozekhome

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti





A total of 121 graduating students of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, earned the institution’s first class degree at its 12th convocation ceremony.

The university would also bestow honourary doctorate degrees on former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni; Human Rights Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome and the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garba El-kanemi in recognition of their contributions to the society.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, disclosed this yesterday, while addressing newsmen ahead of the convocation ceremonies scheduled for this Friday.

Olarinde said out of the 1, 673 students expected to graduate, 225 students would be awarded post- graduate degrees and 1448 would receive bachelors degree in various disciplines.

The vice chancellor added that 666 students would be graduating with second class upper; 489 with second class lower and 70 got third class.

Smaranda said the three eminent personalities were selected in compliance with the popular 2012 Keffi Declaration after thorough, rigorous, as well as merit-based selection process.

She explained that Oni was selected for the honorary degrees in appreciation of his famous role in the establishment of the institution 12yrs ago.

He said, “A lover of functional education, Engr. Segun Oni would be decorated in appreciation of the role played in getting ABUAD to be sited in Ekiti. Unknown to many but for this selfless, most patriotic role by the eminently humble Nigeria, the now flourishing ABUAD would probably not have cited in Ekiti State.

“Following the wide publicity that Baba Afe was going to establish a university in Ibadan, Engr. Oni, who was then governor raced to Ibadan, fervently pleading that Aare Babalola should site the university in Ekiti in order to enhance development of the state. As a major stakeholder in Ekiti project, Baba got persuaded and then decided to locate the university in Ado-Ekiti.

“His Royal Majesty, Alhaji El-kanemi is deserving of the award on account of his unbending commitment for functional education and his incurable pursuit of peace in a theater of war.

“On his part, Mike Ozekhome is being honoured for his contributions to the enthronement of a conducive environment for sustenance of human rights, democracy, good governance and the rule of law”, he added.

Smaranda noted that the institution has continued to be driven and guided by the vision of its founder, Chief Afe Babalola which included moulding of a generation of new Nigerians.

The VC noted that the university had carved a niche for itself by promoting innovation, medical as well as entrepreneurial excellence by raising the bars of functional education in the country.

She said the university’s product had found it easy to further pursue their education in various ivy league schools around the world as a result of quality education offered in the institution.

The VC added that the university, which had 10 unbroken convocations was a practical and exemplary demonstration of how the country’s tertiary education should be ran.