Treten Networks Partners Africa Data Centres

Treten Networks, an ICT solutions and Enterprise security services business, has partnered with Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies. Treten in a statement said the partnership will allow its customers access to the cloud and infrastructure they need to realise their digital transformation goals.

“Treten Networks offers specialist business advisory services that provide advanced network and security solutions, helping its customers in both the private and public sectors do business more securely and efficiently. In addition to its existing services, Treten will now leverage Africa Data Centres’ physical infrastructure and ecosystem of connectivity partners to support cloud deployments for its customers.

“Both organisations aim to solve customer’s business challenges with this partnership by providing sustainable game-changing technologies and solutions. Operating the continent’s largest carrier-neutral data centres, the Africa Data Centre has access to tens of thousands of connections to cloud, content, and network providers from Africa and across the globe. As a result, Treten’s customers will reap the benefits of connecting directly with secure, low latency connections to key providers and business partners, “the statement said.

“The last two years have proven that access to cloud infrastructure is imperative to ensuring that African businesses grow their revenue and can compete with companies in the European and US markets. In addition to benefits like low latency and compliance with data storage laws, the proliferation of data centres on the continent is a vital ingredient to ensure the easy availability of cloud services locally,” said Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

Treten added that its customers in every industry have accelerated their journeys to the cloud, “and as they have done so, they have accepted the reality that hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies are here to stay. Together, Africa Data Centres and Treten can provide organisations with secure private infrastructure and access to hyperscale cloud providers through numerous interconnections and exchanges.”