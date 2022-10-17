Ortom Describes Late Benue Guardian Reporter as Man with Strong Character

George Okoh In Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has stated that late Joseph Wantu, the state correspondent of The Guardian Newspaper, had a deep sense of strong character that impacted positively on the lives of his colleagues.

He disclosed this in a message sent to members of the state Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during the burial of Wantu at his hometown of Tse Tsuaka, Shangev-ya, in Kwande Local Government Area of the state last weekend.

The governor, who sent the message through the state Chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel, Tor Vande-Acka, also noted that the contributions of late Wantu to journalism, the print media in particular, has also led to the growth and development of journalism in Benue State and Nigeria aat large.

He observed that: “From all accounts, the deceased Benue State Correspondent of The Guardian was a versatile journalist who made significant contributions to the growth and development of journalism in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“His sterling qualities and deep sense of character impacted positively on the lives of his children, colleagues and several others who came in contact with him.

“His death at a time his services are most needed is painful, and have left a void in your hearts that will be difficult to fill. I however urge you to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and utilised the opportunity he has to contribute his quota to the development of his fatherland.

“As you commit the remains of the deceased to rest, we pray God Almighty to grant you, the entire family of Wantu, and the grieving communities the fortitude to bear the pain and irreparable loss.”

Also, the NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, who was represented by the Vice President, Zone D, Chris Atsaka, who led the Benue State Council of the union to the burial, described late Wantu as a trustworthy and dependable colleague whose absence would be missed by all and sundry.

In his remarks, the Correspondent Chapel Chairman, Tor Vande-Acka, extolled the virtues of the late Wantu.

Vande-Acka said Wantu, a one-time vice chairman of the chapel, has remained a rallying point for members, and that his wise counsel would be greatly missed.