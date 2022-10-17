CIBN Commissions  Bankers’ Hall at Federal  Polytechnic Nasarawa

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has reiterated its resolve to strengthen banking and finance education in the country through the injection of professionalism into the teaching and learning of the course.

The CIBN Bankers Hall was commissioned at the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa on Wednesday 12 October, 2022. The exquisite ultramodern edifice is a legacy project bestowed to the Federal Polytechnic endowed by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.



The state-of-the-art edifice is one of the six model projects across the six geo-political zones endowed by the Institute. The Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa was chosen based on its sterling record as the best-performing tertiary institution in the CIBN linkage programme in the North-central zone.



The smart ultramodern edifice, which serves as a lecture theatre, demonstration class and multipurpose centre was commissioned by the Emir of Nasarawa, who was represented by the Ubangarin Nasarawa, Dr. Dalhatu Jibril Usman.



While performing the commissioning ceremony, the Emir expressed his profound appreciation at the thoughtful gesture of the CIBN leadership to build legacy projects across the nation aimed at boosting educational enterprise.

He described the project as a well-thought-of legacy because it would stand the test of time in adding value to education in the polytechnic.

In his remarks, the President/Chairman of the CIBN Council, Dr. Ken Opara, FCIB congratulated the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa for emerging as the best Linkage institution in the North central zone, an accomplishment which afforded the Institution the rare privilege of being the beneficiary of our Institute’s Legacy Project in the zone.

It also gladdens my heart to note that the linkage collaboration which was consummated between our Institute and the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa on November 27, 2012, during the tenure of then Rector, Dr. Pius Otaru Salami, who was a former member of the CIBN Governing Council is waxing stronger and this very building being commissioned today, is a clear testimony and convincing evidence.