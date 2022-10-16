We Need to Close Gaps in Education Across Nigeria

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aishah Ahmad yesterday said the education gap between most states in the northern part of Nigeria and their southern counterparts portends grave danger for the country.

Ahmad added that Nigeria “is currently suffering from consequences of poor-quality education, which is evident in the extremely high unemployment of educated youths.

She raised the concerns at the first Global Reunion and Annual General Meeting of Old Students Association of Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bida, yesterday in Abuja.

The event was also organised to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the school.

Speaking on the subject, ‘Can Nigeria develop without quality, inclusive education?’, Ahmad said quality, and inclusive education is a precursor to economic mobility, growth and development.

According to her, Nigeria was far from the ideal of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Four, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, race, religion or physical capabilities.

Ahmad lamented that despite Nigeria having the largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $480.48 billion or 18.4 per of Africa’s total GDP in 2021, public education is consistently underfunded.

She said: “Quality education is a precursor to economic development. According to UNICEF, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria and of the 10.5 million Nigerian children that are out of school, about half are girls.

“The COVID-19 pandemic also exacerbated the disparities in education, causing more than 1.6 billion children and youth to be out of school in 161 countries.

“About 60 per cent or 137 million adolescents are in school but not learning. Currently, 103 million youth worldwide lack basic literacy skills, and more than 60 per cent are female. The challenges with proficiency are evident in Nigeria.

“According to WAEC only 76.36 per cent of candidates passed the 2022 exam (achieving credits or above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics).

“This is a decrease when compared to 81.7 per cent recorded in 2021. However, it is impressive to note that over 51 per cent of those who passed were female. We must admit that the picture of inclusive quality education is bleaker in Northern Nigeria. There is a higher proficiency level in the South.

“In the North, we see schools that have to be relocated from the rural areas to the cities due to insecurity. The funding too is also poor. The trend shows that from 2016 to 2022, the highest allocation to the education sector was 8.4 per cent, which does not meet UNESCO’s recommendation that developing nations should allocate up to 15-20 per cent of their annual budget to public education.”

While stressing the need for the government to focus on early education as a foundation for further learning and proficiency in numeracy, literacy and digital skills, she called for the review of curriculum to teach skills relevant for the 21st century.

“I think the future is bright; we have identified those challenges and we’re all working together to make an impact. I think studies have shown that we need to be patient to see the impact of all of the initiatives that are ongoing.

“I think the future is very bright. We are a dynamic people with very smart people and with all that we have in us things will get better,” the deputy governor explained.

On his part, President General of the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), Lawrence Wilbert, argued that the federal and state governments cannot fund education alone, stressing the need for individuals and alumni groups to contribute to the development of education in the country.

Wilbert, represented by the vice president of the association, Mike Magaji, said: “One of the best ways to revive education in Nigeria is through alumni. It is clear to us that the federal and state governments cannot fund education alone.

“By being part of the alumni, you can contribute to the development of Nigeria. It was taxpayers’ money that was used to train us; so, we need to invest and pay back. Those who are in the diaspora need to come back and contribute.”