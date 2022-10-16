Queen’s College Celebrates 95 Founder’s Day, Seeks Support for Improved Infrastructure, Curriculum

Funmi Ogundare

As Queen’s College, Lagos, recently, Commemorated its 95th founder’s day, the President of the Old Girls Association (QCOGA), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, has called on stakeholders to support the school so as to improve on its infrastructure, curriculum content and quality of teachers.

She described the college as a national monument that attracted students from different religions and ethnic groups across all the federation.

Speaking at the programme, she recalled that

In the past, the federal government funded the school system adequately, but that has since changed with the establishment of more schools and a growing population.

According to her, “we were all beneficiaries of this, we enjoyed good food, text books, good chairs and tables, music, as well as assembly hall activities.

“However, with the establishment of more schools, a rapidly growing population, less revenue per capita and more students, government funding has not kept pace and cannot keep pace. With myriads of needs competing for attention, funding schools has become more difficult,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. David Adejo, applauded the old students of the college for landmark achievements over the years.

Adejo was represented by Director of Senior Secondary Education in the ministry, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, also thanked the parent-teacher association of the college, the School Based Management Committee ( SBMC), corporate organisations and individuals for their contributions to the growth of the college.

“Your relationship with the management has indeed added value to this college. It is my hope that you will continue to partner with us; the ministry is aware of all the projects executed.

“We are aware that it is to improve the lives of the students and staff, we must wake up to the saying that education for all is the responsibility of all.”

She acknowledged the request forwarded to the ministry for assistance; saying that they are germane and the principal will be advised to ensure that they are captured in the college’s budget.

In her remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, called on school administrators to intensify efforts at imparting skills on students to empower them more for the future.

“People have high tendencies to learn new skills at early ages, and when exposed to new experiences through skills development, they become more creative and imaginative.

“No matter the level of education given, it is essential that the girl-child learns a skill as something to fall back on after graduation from secondary and tertiary institutions.

“There is need for the government to invest more in Queens College, Yaba, because there are great potential here,’’ she said.

Adefisayo noted that the college had produced great women including the first female Vice Chancellor in Nigeria, late Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, and the newly-appointed first female Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

The Chairperson, Board of Trustees of QCOGA, Ms Amehi Igbodalo, described the college as a training ground for female leaders, while appealing to stakeholders to join hands to maintain standards in the college.

She stated that education infrastructure development should not be left for the government alone.

“Endowment fund launch was incorporated into the 95th Founder’s Day celebration to create a platform for alumni, individuals, corporate bodies, public and private sectors to make contributions.

“We need everyone to be actively involved in the fund raising project for this great college, an educational basket for all states in Nigeria,” she said.

Speaking with journalists, the Chairman, Parent-Teacher Association of the college, Mr Adewuyi Adedamola, , said the college had been committed to raising outstanding girls with passion to contribute to nation building.

“In recent WAEC and NECO exams, we had over 500 students that sat and recorded 98 per cent pass in subjects, including in Mathematics and English, it is part of our success story in academic performance,” he added.

The highpoints of the programme, was the release of 95 balloons into the air to signify the college’s 95 years of existence, unveiling of some school projects, cultural displays by the students.