Group Charges Oyebanji on Good Governance

A civil society group, Ekiti Advocacy and Good Leadership Initiative, have congratulated the Governor elect of Ekiti State, Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji on his inauguration into office and has charged him to pursue the course of good governance.

In a statement signed by the group’s President, Mr. Pharm Adedayo Oluwasanmi, and Secretary-General, Mr. Opeyemi Allen Alebiosu, the group affirmed that Oyebanji’s emergence as winner of the June 2022 gubernatorial poll is a testament to the decades long struggle for the holistic development of Ekiti state.

The group noted that the governor’s victory is a collective one as it demonstrates the people’s commitment to entrench the tenates of democracy in the state with the hope of securing the dividends of good governance.

“The good people of Ekiti state made a strong statement in June 2022 and by their votes, they showed their appreciation of your invaluable contributions to the emancipation of our people through the creation of Ekiti State.

“It is evident that your emergence as Executive Governor of the state is not just your personal victory but another victory for the Omoluabi ethos.

While congratulating him, the statement also charged the new Governor on exemplifying the principles of good governance as he resumes stating in part the challenges the state is currently experiencing.

“Since the new Governor has already been immersed at the highest levels of governance, he is aware of the pain-points of the Ekiti people which include insecurity, poverty, lack of quality education, Lack of good roads, poor healthcare delivery among others.

The group reaffirmed firm commitment to the entrenchment of good governance in Ekiti State and a readiness to support the incoming administration as it works to improve the experience and fortunes of the people, affirming that the state government can be rest assured of their support as long as the mandate entrusted to the new administration is channeled towards improving the fortunes of Ekiti people in critical sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, social welfare and human capacity development.

The group also noted that the consultations of relevant stakeholders by the new governor, the group expressed conviction that such a move is an indicator to all that the incoming administration will be an inclusive one that will seek valuable inputs before formulation and implementation of policies and projects.

“The willingness of the governor to visit and consult with elder statesmen such as Chief Afe Babalola, his co-contestants such as Bisi Kolawole and even those who had opposed his aspiration such as Babafemi Ojudu reveals an uncommon humility, true progressive ethos, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to move the state forward in the spirit of harmony. We applaud this move by the incoming governor”

Ekiti Advocates comprises of prominent Indigenes including Prince Taye Adefajo, Mr Kunle Adegboyega, Mr Kayode Fasuba (K-Fash), Mr Akeem Oseni, Engr Dipo Bamisaye, Mr Jide Fajuyi, Mr Dayo Ogunleye, Mr Dotun Ajayi, Mr Femi Odofin, Mr Tosin Bankole,Mr David Otokola, Mr Luyi Ogunlade, Mr Deji Omoniyi and Mr Wale Rotimi among others also restated its own commitment to the emancipation of Ekiti people and the holistic development of Ekiti State through philanthropic and educational interventions designed to cushion the effects of the widespread economic downturn and to take the forefront in the mental revolution that would transform the fortunes of Ekiti people through mental and economic renaissance.

“As stakeholders in the Greater Ekiti Project, we are ever aware of the pains of our people and fully committed to contributing our quota and beyond towards alleviating these pains. During the last two years, we provided succor for Ekiti people as they struggled to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown which was the government’s response to the pandemic.

“Plans are already in motion to support indigent Ekiti people struggling to cope with illnesses and the high cost of medical services in the state. There are also plans to roll out more initiatives targeting the mindset of our people in the months to come. We will therefore not hesitate to cooperate with the incoming governor and support his administration as they unveil and implement a people-centric policy designed to positively impact the livelihood of Ekiti citizens, the group further affirmed.