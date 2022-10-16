Dubious Penalty Award Knocks out Plateau Utd at Esperance

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

*Rivers Utd, Wydad set for titanic battle today

* Kwara Utd out on away goal

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Plateau United were taught bitter football lesson in Tunisia yesterday as Esperance benefitted from a dubious 83rd minute penalty to progress to the knock out stage of the CAF Champions League.

With a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Abuja last weekend, a draw would have be sufficient for the Jos team to book their passage to the money spinning group stage.

But that was not to be as the referee conjured a penalty from an infringement committed clearly outside the box. The referee pointed to the penalty spot for a penalty award against Plateau United. The resultant spot kick was all Esperance needed to tie the game 2-2 and went through on the away goal rule.

Plateau will however continue on the continent when they play in the playoff for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s other team in the CAF Champions League campaign, Rivers United will battle cup holders, Wydad in Casablanca, Morocco for a place in the group stage this evening.

Like Plateau, the Pride of Rivers people similarly defeated Wydad by same 2-1 scoreline. They also fought back from a goal down to beat the Moroccan defending champions of the continental top honour.

Rivers tasted a bit of the antics of the Moroccans last night when stadium lights were turned off as they were training.

With $40,000-per-player bonus on the life from the Rivers State government should the team qualify for the group stage, Rivers United players restated their resolve to leave Morocco with the ticket from the group.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Nigeria’s Kwara United also crashed out on the away goal rule after they were defeated 2-0 (aggregate 3-3) in the return leg fixture by RS Berkane of Morocco. Kwara won the first leg 3-1 in Lagos but failed to hold on to that advantage.