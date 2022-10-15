Tinubu: I’ll Assemble Team of Talented Nigerians to Achieve Double-digit Economic Growth, If Elected President

•Pledges full financial autonomy for judiciary

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to build a vibrant economy that would achieve a double-digit growth when he becomes Nigeria’s president.

He said he would assemble a team of the most talented of Nigerians – men, women and youths – no matter their tribe and affiliations, to reset the nation on a path to achieve double-digit economic growth within a couple of years.

Tinubu made the pledge while speaking at the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0) on Saturday in Kaduna.

In a statement issued Saturday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu stressed that the theme for this year’s event, “Building a Resilient Economy” was timely and appropriate, especially in a period of uncertainty in the global economy.

The presidential hopeful noted that it was important that the government pursues a path of economic independence and insulation from global headwinds.

Tinubu noted that when he becomes the president, he would take bold steps and initiatives to encourage investments in new areas typically considered risky, and leading the way by providing the enabling environment to nurture Nigeria’s innate entrepreneurial spirit.

He said it was essential that the nation continues to champion the rule of law and sanctity of contracts – for these are the pre- requisites for creating a business-friendly economic environment.

Tinubu advocated active engagement between all the arms of government for the rule of law to prevail, adding that it was critical for the judiciary to retain its autonomy and independence.

He added: “I am particularly happy to be in an economic summit such as this. It reminds me of when we initiated Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit more than 20 years ago in Lagos State. Through the summit, Lagos State has been able to deliver landmark developmental projects in power generation, critical road infrastructure, street lightning, and clean energy initiatives, amongst others.

“Therefore, I am sure that under the able leadership of Your Excellency, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’I, the leadership of the KADIPA, and subsequent administrations, Kaduna State will successfully collaborate with the private sector to usher in the investments in the priority sectors of technology, agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure and solid minerals. These investments will in turn drive rapid economic growth and prosperity, providing jobs and opportunities for the good people of Kaduna State.”

On the role of the private sector in the country’s economic development, Tinubu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving maximum support to them to flourish.

According to him, laws put in place by the Buhari administration helped to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

He said if elected, his administration would build on this, making it better for the private sector to excel.

Tinubu noted: “A vibrant private sector is a prerequisite for a functional state, playing a critical role in the mobilisation of capital, expertise and innovation for the creation of economic opportunities and employment. This is why it is important for the government to give maximum support and incentives to the private sector.

“In this light, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration introduced a number of measures targeted at promoting private enterprises and businesses including the Repeal and Re-Enactment of the Companies & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020, the passage of the Finance Act 2021, as well as the implementation of over 100 initiatives to improve ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“My desire is that the next administration, under my leadership, will continue to drive forward and accelerate on the progress made thus far, taking bold steps and initiatives to encourage investments in new areas typically considered risky, and leading the way by providing the enabling environment to nurture our innate entrepreneurial spirit.”

The presidential hopeful said under his stewardship, the federal government would build on the efforts of the current administration to review, amend or enact the relevant laws that would engender the rule of law.

According to him, My administration would ensure that the judiciary has true financial and administrative autonomy and strong disciplinary and integrity monitoring mechanisms.

He itemised his administration’s plans for the ensuring security returns to the country, stating the role of a secured nation in economic growth and development.

Tinubu assured that his administration would prioritise the training and retraining of the country’s security forces.

He explained that he would be committed to introducing cross-sector initiatives that would address the economic and social constraints that prevent people from advancing or opting for crime.

Tinubu said under his leadership, the government would place great emphasis on the use of a counter-insurgency doctrine and strategy by the military.