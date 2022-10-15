Boniface Okonkwo Nwankwo: 1939-2022

Tribute

Dozie Nwankwo

Death is the inevitable end of every man’s earthly sojourn. Mr. Boniface Okonkwo Nwankwo, Eselu Enugwu Ukwu na Umunri, on Thursday 11th August 2022 answered the ultimate call to eternity. It was the fateful day the town lost one of its illustrious sons, a pioneer banker who rose to a top managerial position in the defunct African Continental Bank (ACB).

Born on 5th December, 1939 into the family of Pa Onwuatuegwu Nwankwo of Enuagu village, Enugwu Ukwu (Njikoka LGA) and Mrs. Elizabeth Mgbafor Nwankwo (Nee Azodo) of Agulu (Anaocha LGA), both late, Mr Boniface Okonkwo started his primary education at St. Anthony’s Primary School, Enugwu Ukwu where he excelled in both academics and extra-curricular activities. He was a celebrated athlete during interschool tournaments and was also spectacular with his dancing skills of the popular Atilogwu and the use of the flute.

Having passed his Standard Six Examination with excellent grades and in search of a greener pasture, he voluntarily decided to relocate to Jos with one of his uncles to begin an apprenticeship in his transportation business.

As one interested in academics, he seized the opportunity to enroll in a commercial school in Jos and expectedly performed creditably thereafter.

Shortly after, he secured employment as a Clerical Officer with Shell BP, and later African Petroleum (AP) in Jos. Impressed by his dynamism and business prowess, as his employers were transacting with African Continental Bank (ACB), the bank offered him employment as a clerical officer. He later became a cashier in the same bank. As a gold fish which has no hiding place, his diligence took him to some branches of the bank including Minna, Sokoto, Kano, Benin, Ibadan, Nsukka, Abakaliki, Nnewi and finally Enugu where he rose to the managerial position.

During his sojourn in some Northern State branches of the bank, he related very well with both Hausa staff and customers of the bank. He learnt and spoke Hausa language fluently, thus got nicknamed Alhaji ‘Eselu’. While working in the Ibadan branch of the bank, he successfully completed a part time special programme in banking at the University of Ibadan. These successes resulted in his promotion to the Senior management cadre. His many years of hard work with deep sense of honesty, integrity, loyalty and commitment to duty in the bank earned him an “Award of Excellence” by the bank management. He eventually rose to the position of an Area Manager in the Enugu branch of the bank.

Beyond this point, he was spurred to venture into private businesses-including transportation in attempts to sustain his family and became successful in these areas. His implicit trust and faith in God proved that “after the darkness comes a glorious dawn”.

Being a skilled writer with good command of English language, he became a Community Leader in Enuagu Village and Enugwu Ukwu doing charity and philanthropic gestures as well as conflict resolutions.

In appreciation of his numerous selfless and dedicated services, his community appreciated him with the title of “Ochudo Enuagu” (He who finds peace for Enuagu village), while his kinsmen fondly called him ’Umunna nwezuo aku’ (Let wealth spread to all and sundry). The Enuagu Development Association also gave him an “Award of Excellence” while many socio-cultural organizations including Enugwu Ukwu Widows Association, Umuada Enuagu and the Women Wing of Enuagu Development Association respectively appointed him their Grand Patron.

His earliest marriage was short lived by the death of his first wife, Mrs. Maria Nwankwo (Nee Enebeli) who hailed from Ndoni in Rivers State. He was later joined in marriage to Mrs. Pauline Nwankwo (Nee Odunukwe) from Adazi Nnukwu in Anambra State, also dead. He much later married Mrs. Lucy Nkemdilim Nwankwo from Nkanu in Enugu State.

Eselu Enugwu Ukwu na Umunri wasx survived by a wife, many children and grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and a host of other relatives. They include Mrs. Lucy Nkemdilim Nwankwo (wife); Rev. Wilfred Nwankwo, (son); Dame Judith Amaechi, former First lady of Rivers State (daughter); Emeka Nwankwo, (son); Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Member House of Representatives representing Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Federal Constituency (son); Mrs. Onyinye Uwaleke, (daughter); Mrs Vivian Adamma Anorue, (Nee Nwankwo/daughter); and Mr. Uche Boniface Nwankwo (son).

His sons-in-law include Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State; Mr. Chijioke Blessing Anorue and Mr. Emmanuel Uwaleke. Two daughters-in-law – Mrs. Gloria Nwankwoand Mrs. Fabia Dozie-Nwankwo are also mourning him.

His remains will be laid in state at his residence in Enuagu village Enugwu Ukwu on 21st October, 2022 at 7:00am, while Funeral Mass will be held for him at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Enugwu Ukwu at 10am, followed by interment.

We, his descendants are proud of the good life he lived and the attributes of hard work, patience and perseverance, trust and faith in Almighty God that he imbibed in us because he was indeed a peaceful, quiet, focused and caring man whose warmth and personality we will greatly miss.

The scripture in Ps 112:6b strengthens this family resolve by stating that “……the righteous will be in everlasting remembrance”.

We also believe that “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near still loved, still missed and very near”.

So, let it be with Eselu Boniface Okonkwo Nwankwo, Eselu Enu Ego Enugwu Ukwu na Umunri. May his noble soul rest in perfect peace, until we all meet to part no more.

Chief Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, Onyendozi Enugwu Ukwu na Umunri, writes from Abuja.