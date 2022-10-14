Wakanow partners Akwaaba for the 18th African Travel Market

The leading travel company in West Africa, Wakanow has signed a partnership deal with the biggest travel expo in West Africa to deliver the 18th edition of the Akwaaba African Travel Market holding at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites from 31st October to the 1st of November, 2022.

Akwaaba African Travel Market is an annual international travel, tourism, and hospitality event, which has become one of the top 5 travel events in Africa and the leading tourism marketing platform in West Africa.

Over the years, it has attracted exhibitors from over 20 countries. Major highlights of the 2022 travel expo will be the second edition of the Africa Travel 100 Women Awards, the Youth in Tourism Conference and the Medical Tourism session.





The organiser of the Akwaaba Travel Fair, Mr. IkechiUko has commended the partnership, remarking that Wakanow is a great African brand and one of the biggest travel companies in Africa.

“We are happy to associate with such a powerful organization to grow tourism and travel in Africa. The partnership with Wakanow for this year’s event is special because this year marks the return of the Africa Travel 100 Women’s award at Akwaaba African Travel Market. We will be joined by women of high influence from over 25 countries in Africa for the awards. Wakanow and Akwaaba are winning brands of Africa,”Uko said.

Also commenting on the strategic partnership, MD/CEO of Wakanow, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, noted that Akwaaba resonates with the Wakanow brand.

“Wakanow is all about defining the future in the travel industry, opening new doors, and fostering creating ease of travel, and we are proud to be a part of an event that celebrates what we represent as a brand,” Adedeji said.

THISDAY learnt that organizers of the fair have decided to prioritize Medical Tourism and Health Insurance at this year’s edition. This is because of the increasing importance of Medical Tourism in Africa. Uko stated that the medical tourism session at the 18th Akwaaba Travel Market fair would be a landmark event as this would be the first major medical tourism event in Nigeria.

