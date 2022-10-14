Uzoho Frustrates Man Utd Till Added Time Winner from McTominay

EUROPA LEAGUE

Manchester United needed a stoppage time winner from Scott McTominay to secure a win over Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford in the Europa League, having been frustrated by their opponents for 90 minutes – and especially stand-in goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

If Uzoho in the Nigerian match with Ghana had been as alert as he was against Manchester United on Thursday, perhaps Nigeria would have been World Cup-bound.

United unsurprisingly dominated possession from the start, but clear chances were initially few and far between in the opening stages of the game. When the hosts did get sight of goal, Marcus Rashford was twice denied by strong saves from Uzoho.

Midway through the first half, Bruno Fernandes flashed a long-range effort just wide of the goal that had Uzoho either rooted to the spot or extremely confident it was missing the target, before Rashford again saw the Nigerian stopper’s fingertips keep the scores level.

Uzoho may have even just got fingers to a Casemiro drive that whacked the crossbar.

In the closing stages of the first 45, Fred probably should have done better with a header from an Antony cross, getting the timing of his jump wrong and nodding over. But, actually, United were fortunate not go in at the break a goal down when Bruno Felipe raced away from Victor Lindelof and blasted off target rather than square it to Andronikos Kakoullis for a tap-in.

It remained goal-less but United turned up the pressure in the second half, with Cristiano Ronaldo drawing more saves out of Uzoho. In amongst that, Omonia were arguably fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Moreto Cassama was only cautioned for what appeared to be a dangerous tackle on Casemiro. The Cypriots also survived penalty shouts as United called for a handball.

Uzoho was called into action again in the final 10 minutes, beating away a low effort from substitute Scott McTominay to his left.

But it was the same player who eventually dragged a United side that had 33 total shots to victory in the 92nd minute, showing great composure as the ball fell to him around seven yards out. From that position, Uzoho stood no chance as the ball finally flew past him.