  • Friday, 14th October, 2022

Buhari Meets Security Chiefs in State House

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The National Security Council (NSC) meeting is holding at the State House, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

Present at the meeting holding at the Council Chambers are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also in attendance are the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Interior,  Rauf Aregbesola; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi. 

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led the service chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, to the meeting.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Details later…

