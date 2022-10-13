  • Wednesday, 12th October, 2022

Ojulari Appointed MD Mercedez-Benz Nigeria

Business | 1 min ago

The Board of Directors of Weststar Associates Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Mary Ojulari as the new Managing Director for Mercedez-Benz Nigeria. Her appointment takes immediate effect. Ojulari replaces Mirko Plath who held the position of Managing Director from the inception of the company until 15th September.

Until her elevation to the new role, she was the Deputy Managing Director/ Chief Financial Officer of the company where she played a key part in the growth of the company.

According to the statement from the management of the company, the appointment is part of the bold move to reposition and consolidate on the strategic business growth trajectory of the company.

In her new role, Ojulari is expected to bring to bear her 24 years cognate work experience, which cut across diverse sectors including audit, automotive, hospitality, media, and service sector.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from London South Bank University and became a fellow of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since 2008.

She started her working career in KPMG, United Kingdom, before moving to Bass Group Plc as a management accountant in 2003 and, thereafter, Whitbread Plc, United Kingdom as a management accountant.

In 2006, Mary joined the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) as an analyst and rose through the ranks to become the Business & Corporate Planning Manager in the same organization in 2009.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.