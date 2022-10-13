  • Thursday, 13th October, 2022

Niger NUT Decries Continued Closure of Schools over Insecurity, Says Action ‘ll Increase Number of Out-of-School Children

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has decried the continued closure of primary and secondary schools in some local government areas in the state as a result if insecurity, saying the development will increase the number of out-of-school children in the state.

The Secretary of the Union, Labaran Garba, told journalists in Minna yesterday that the closure of the schools would also aggravate the social problems the state is presently facing.

Primary and secondary schools in Shiroro Rafi, Munya, Mariga Local Government Areas have been closed for years due to attacks by bandits on some of the schools.

Labaran said pupils and students in these schools have lost one academic year already, and would lose more if steps are not taken to reopen the institutions.

He advised the government to take immediate step to secure the schools so that they will be reopened.

Labaran also hinted that the Union could drag the Niger State Government to court over its continued withholding of deductions from teachers’ salaries, an act he described as illegal.

He explained that the non-release of the NUT dues was already incapacitating the activities of the union which has made it impossible to pay workers’ salaries, pensions, and gratuities and even run th secretariat.

The secretary said the Union has already sent a memo to the government on the issue that “they have no right to withhold any Union dedication.”

Labaran, however, commended the state government for setting up the N50million Teachers Endowment Fund, saying: “It is a good omen and development, as education requires urgent support from within and outside.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.