GITEX 2022: Nigerian Startups Qualify for Semi-final Pitch Competition

Nine Nigerian technology innovators and startups have qualified for the semi final of the Supernova Challenge Pitch Competition organised by North Star Dubai, at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), taking place in United Arab Emirates.

Supernova Challenge is the biggest pitch competition in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, where Startups have opportunity to become the next unicorn, with upto $200,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.

As officially announced by North Star Dubai on their website, the Startups are Identity Pass, 9JaCodeKids Academy, Floews, Medtech, Paddycover, Pricepally, LiveBic, Technyon Technologies, and Wellness Health Technologies.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, while inaugurating the Nigerian pavilion, commended the startups that have so far scaled the competition’s preliminary stages, and expressed confidence in the ability of the team to progress to the finals and hopefully clinch the ultimate prize. 

Pantami said: “Each and every year, Nigeria has been attending the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition GITEX because of its enormous benefits; these benefits are many, critical among them is attracting foreign direct investment.”

