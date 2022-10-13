  • Thursday, 13th October, 2022

Ex BBNaija Housemate Rico Swavey Dies After Car Accident 

Breaking | 6 mins ago

By Vanessa Obioha 

Following the ghastly car accident that left him on life support, former Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey has died. 

Although the time of his death is not certain, his passing was announced by fellow housemate Alex Asomugha on Twitter.

She tweeted: “This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest in peace #Ricoswavey.”

Prior to his death, his management had solicited prayers and funds to help revive the reality TV star. Friends and former housemates of Big Brother Naija like Tobi Bakre also took to Twitter to appeal to the public for support.

Born Patrick Fakoya, Swavey participated in the 2018 edition of the reality TV show titled ‘Double Wahala’ which was won by Miracle Igbokwe. He is remembered as one of the amiable and peaceful housemates of the reality TV show.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.