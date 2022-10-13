Ex BBNaija Housemate Rico Swavey Dies After Car Accident 

By Vanessa Obioha

Following the ghastly car accident that left him on life support, former Big Brother Naija housemate Rico Swavey has died.

Although the time of his death is not certain, his passing was announced by fellow housemate Alex Asomugha on Twitter.

She tweeted: “This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest in peace #Ricoswavey.”

Prior to his death, his management had solicited prayers and funds to help revive the reality TV star. Friends and former housemates of Big Brother Naija like Tobi Bakre also took to Twitter to appeal to the public for support.

Born Patrick Fakoya, Swavey participated in the 2018 edition of the reality TV show titled ‘Double Wahala’ which was won by Miracle Igbokwe. He is remembered as one of the amiable and peaceful housemates of the reality TV show.