Redeemer’s University to Graduate 635 at 14th Convocation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Redeemer’s University, Ede, has disclosed that 635 undergraduates will graduate from the institution​ at its 14th convocation.

During a pre-convocation press briefing at the institution, the​ Vice-Chancellor, Prof Anthony Akinlo,​ stated that 48​ bagged First Class honours constituting 7.6 per cent,​ and 223 students with second class upper division, which represent 35.1 per cent.

He said 251 students came out with second class lower division, 39.5 per cent and 66 students with a third class representing 10.4 per cent.

“The nursing department will be graduating 21 students, while diploma students had​ 12 students with​ upper credit, which is 1.7 per cent., 13 students with​ lower credit which is 2.0 per cent and only one student with merit, which is 0.2 per cent,” Akinlo said.

Akinlo, while listing​ notable achievements made in the last year, said the University African Centre of Excellence for the Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) made its mark in combating the challenges posed by infectious diseases and other public health-related matters.

“Through the effort of the centre. We are able to curtail Ebola and COVID-19 in Nigeria. We conducted tests for virtually all the states in the Western part of Nigeria,” he explained, with the centre declared winner of the 2021 Nigerian Academy of Science Gold Medal Price Award for its contribution to scientific knowledge of the infectious diseases in Nigeria and the high-impact transnational effect of its research and capacity building across Africa.

