Osun Restores Standard Designations in Local Govt System

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has approved the re-adoption of standard designations for career officers in the local government system.
The approval meant that the Head of Local Government Administration would be the most senior career officer in the local government system, while Heads of Department are now designated as directors.
This was contained in a statement that was signed by the state’s Head of Service, Mr. Oyebade Olowogboyega, who added that a circular had been issued to that effect to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as the Local Government Service Commission, for prompt implementation.
Olowogboyega said: “In consonance with the new Osun State Local Government Law 2022, passed by the House of Assembly and signed into law by the governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, and adopting presidential system of government in the local government councils in Osun State
The governor appreciated all local government workers and enjoined them to continue to serve the state diligently in total quality service delivery.
“He promised all workers and the people of the state that their welfare and security will always be the primary purpose of his administration,” the statement said.