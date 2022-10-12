Breaking: Tinubu, APC NWC, Govs in Crucial Meeting over Campaign Council List

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Progressives Governors Forum (PGF); members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as well as the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) are currently meeting behind closed-doors over campaign council list.

The meeting is a follow up to last week’s tripartite committee meeting aimed at harmonising the party’s campaign council list.

Recall that the 422-member campaign list initially released received a serious backlash from the governors, NWC and other stakeholders.

It was based on this that the campaign activities of the ruling party were put on hold indefinitely.

Those at the meeting going on at Transcorp Hotel Abuja are: Tinubu, the Campaign Director General and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and party’s Vice-presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The governors at the meeting are: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Badaru ( Jigawa) ), Bello Matawale (Zamfara), Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja.

Others are: Abubakar Bello (Niger), AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abdulahi Sule (Nasarawa), Lalong (Plateau), Babagana Zulum (Borno), David Umahi (Ebonyi), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe)

Meanwhile, the APC Women Presidential Campaign Council said it was accelerating its reach to every nook and cranny of Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The National Coordinator of the women’s campaign team, Dr. Asabe Bashir disclosed this Wednesday at the inauguration of the leadership of the Progressive Sisters’ Network (PSN) and the launch of Sister-to-Sister campaign.

She highlighted the incumbent administration’s productive commitment to the protection of women’s rights and empowerment.

Bashir expressed confidence that Bola Tinubu will build on the progress made and accelerate the attainment of equity goals given his antecedents as a former Governor of Lagos when, according to her, “he backed and pursued several policies and government investments that enabled the rise of women in various fields and life endeavours.”

She charged the group to communicate these to women across the country through its Sister-to-Sister campaign, adding that “women must come together, on the same progressive agenda, and ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sworn in as the country’s next President.”

On her part, Abiola, the National Coordinator of PSN, said the aim was to contribute our quota to mobilising women’s votes for our Tinubu and Shettima.

She said: “As the name suggests, our Sister-to-Sister campaign is geared at mobilising fellow women by engaging them extensively on the many reasons why Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be their preferred presidential candidate.”

“Our message is simple: the Tinubu/Shettima ticket presents the greatest hope of equity for Nigerian women, and this assertion is backed by the public service track records of both men.”