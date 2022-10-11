FG Inaugurates New REA Board Chairman after Yar’Adua’s Resignation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated Danlami Kurfi as the new chairman of the governing board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), replacing former Chairman of the board, Abdulazeez Yar’Adua who resigned to contest the Katsina Central Senatorial District election in 2023.

The inauguration was done by the Honourable Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, OFR, at the conference hall in his office in Abuja.

Jedy-Agba while urging the board members and management to work in synergy to deliver on their mandate, warned against the creation of ‘camps’ of any kind within the board or agency.

“I want to congratulate the new chairman for his appointment. He has been around public service for some time now; as a two-term former House of Representatives member, I’m optimistic that he’s the right fit for the job,” he stated.

He urged all board members to give the new chairman same cooperation they gave the former chairman.

“I know you’re all very knowledgeable in the field of your assignments. We want synergy among board members, between board and management. We don’t want camps or factions in the board.

“We don’t want to hear that the board is fighting management or management is ill-treating the board. At all times, you must be conscious of the fact that the essence of your appointment is to help government deliver on the mandate of the agency by providing rural dwellers access to reliable, efficient and sustainable electricity, “he advised.