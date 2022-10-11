  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

FG Inaugurates New REA Board Chairman after Yar’Adua’s Resignation

Business | 1 min ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated Danlami Kurfi as the new chairman of the governing board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), replacing former Chairman of the board, Abdulazeez Yar’Adua who resigned to contest the Katsina Central Senatorial District election in 2023.

The inauguration was done by the Honourable Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, OFR, at the conference hall in his office in Abuja.

Jedy-Agba while urging the board members and management to work in synergy to deliver on their mandate, warned against the creation of ‘camps’ of any kind within the board or agency.

 “I want to congratulate the new chairman for his appointment. He has been around public service for some time now; as a two-term former House of Representatives member, I’m optimistic that he’s the right fit for the job,” he stated.

He urged all board members to give the new chairman same cooperation they gave the former chairman.

“I know you’re all very knowledgeable in the field of your assignments. We want synergy among board members, between board and management. We don’t want camps or factions in the board.

“We don’t want to hear that the board is fighting management or management is ill-treating the board. At all times, you must be conscious of the fact that the essence of your appointment is to help government deliver on the mandate of the agency by providing rural dwellers access to reliable, efficient and sustainable electricity, “he advised.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.