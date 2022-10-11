ATCO Homes’ Innovative Approach to Housing Gains Recognition

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

ATCO Homes, a top Nigerian real estate company, has earned industry recognition for its innovative approach to meeting the housing challenges in the country. The firm received the corporate service award for excellent performance in the real estate sector during the 26th Construction and Engineering Digest (CED) Forum and Award ceremony tagged Growth & Innovation which was held at Sheraton Hotel on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

This is the third award won by the firm in the space of two months. In September 2022, the business emerged as the most promising emerging real estate company and exceptional real estate company of the year at the real estate excellence awards, also held in Lagos. The latest award recognition therefore underlines the apt investment and marketing approach adopted by ATCO Homes in delivering real estate products that align with the aspiration of investors and the sustainability demand of the time.

While presenting the award to ATCO Homes, Architect Enyi Ben-Eboh, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, who was the Chairman of the Day at the event, said the business’ recognition for excellent performance in the real estate sector captures its innovative approach to delivering solutions that target the housing challenges in the country. He admonished the business to keep up the good work.

Commending the organizers of the forum for recognizing the business’ innovative operating model, Mr Bartholomew Egbochie, the Chief Executive Officer of ATCO Homes, said “We are a catalyst of standards. This award recognition justifies all the hard work and investment we continue to channel into delivering affordable and high-yielding real estate products since the inception of the business. We are grateful to the organizers for honouring our efforts.”

Meanwhile, the experts on the panel of the forum amongst which were Engineer Tokunbo Ajanaku, a Chief Engineer at the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, and Engineer Eloho Amagada, the Chief Executive Officer of Amelin Projects Limited, strongly emphasized the role of data in nullifying urban infrastructure and mobility challenges. They harped on a pivot to sustainability and policy alignment in achieving national development.

According to Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, the convener of the forum, the event provides a platform to discuss and dissect issues as well as recognise the efforts of local firms and experts that are delivering innovative solutions that meet the construction engineering challenges of the 21st century.