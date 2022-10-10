Jonathan Mourns Ogbulafor, Ex-PDP Chairman

Latest Headlines
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed sadness over the death of Chief Vincent Eze Ogbulafor, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Jonathan, who stated this in a condolence message to his family, government and people of Abia State, described the late Ogbulafor as a patriot, who contributed considerably towards deepening the roots of Nigeria’s democracy.
The former President noted that Ogbulafor, who served as chairman and secretary of the PDP, was a leader “committed to contributing his own quota towards the development of our nation.
“Chief Ogbulafor will be remembered for his dedication to the good causes he believed in and for his commitment and contributions to the growth of the nation’s democracy.”
Jonathan also prayed God to comfort members of his family and grant his soul eternal rest.